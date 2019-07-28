Dickerson (groin) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

After tweaking his left groin in Friday's series opener, Dickerson was withheld from action in Saturday's 3-0 loss. Though Dickerson will be out of the lineup for a second straight game Sunday, the Pirates continue to view his situation as a day-to-day matter. Melky Cabrera will fill in for Dickerson in left field.