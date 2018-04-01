Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Sitting out Game 2 of twin bill
Dickerson will be on the bench for the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Tigers.
Dickerson went 0-for-4 in the Pirates' 1-0 victory in the first game of the day, dropping his season average to .100. He'll take a seat for Game 2 with a left-hander in Ryan Carpenter twirling for the Tigers, opening up a spot in left field for Sean Rodriguez.
