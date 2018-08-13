Dickerson went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Giants.

Since returning from the disabled list, the outfielder is 5-for-31 with zero extra-base hits. In 2017, Dickerson saw his batting average drop from .312 to .241 after the All-Star break. He also totaled only 93 games in the outfield last year and has already played 92 times in left field. Pittsburgh earlier monitored his playing time -- going with a four-man outfield rotation -- but will likely look to keep his bat in the lineup while contending for a Wild Card spot.

More News
Our Latest Stories