Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Smacks seventh homer Sunday
Dickerson went 2-for-5 with a home run, double, two RBI and two runs Sunday in the Pirates' 7-6 win over the Brewers in 10 innings.
Brewers starting pitcher Jhoulys Chacin limited the Pirates to just one hit over 5.1 innings, with Dickerson's two-run blast in the third inning representing the only damage. It was only the seventh long ball of the campaign for Dickerson, who has implemented a more contact-oriented approach after collecting 24 or more home runs in each of the last three seasons he has played at least 130 games. Thanks to a dramatic drop in his strikeout rate down to a career-best 12.8 percent this season, Dickerson has maintained a .306 average, by far his best mark since leaving the favorable confines of Coors Field.
