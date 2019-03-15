Dickerson (ankle) is starting in left field and batting third in Friday's exhibition game against the Rays, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Dickerson returned to the lineup Thursday as the designated hitter -- and served up a two-run home run -- but Friday will be his first action in the outfield since suffering the ankle injury last week. The 29-year-old's return to the field should alleviate any concerns about his availability for Opening Day.