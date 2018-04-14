Dickerson went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in the Pirates' 7-2 loss to the Marlins on Friday.

After getting a day off in Pittsburgh's game against the Cubs on Wednesday, Dickerson has picked up right where he left off, logging two more hits against Miami to bring his slash line up to a ridiculous .356/.396/.622 in 45 at-bats for his new club. In his first 11 games with Pittsburgh, Dickerson has bagged multiple hits in five of them and he's hitting so well right now it's offset the fact that he only has one home run, despite being known primarily for his power. He'll cool down eventually but anyone reaping the benefits of this early-season hot streak should continue to do so.