Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Stays hot against Marlins
Dickerson went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in the Pirates' 7-2 loss to the Marlins on Friday.
After getting a day off in Pittsburgh's game against the Cubs on Wednesday, Dickerson has picked up right where he left off, logging two more hits against Miami to bring his slash line up to a ridiculous .356/.396/.622 in 45 at-bats for his new club. In his first 11 games with Pittsburgh, Dickerson has bagged multiple hits in five of them and he's hitting so well right now it's offset the fact that he only has one home run, despite being known primarily for his power. He'll cool down eventually but anyone reaping the benefits of this early-season hot streak should continue to do so.
More News
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Hits bench Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Continues to impress•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Homers Sunday•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Gets three hits against Reds•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Sitting out Game 2 of twin bill•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Ready for Opening Day•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...