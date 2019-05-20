Dickerson (shoulder) is increasing his long toss distance but isn't ready for a rehab stint, general manager Neal Huntington told 93.7 The Fan on Sunday.

"We'll keep our fingers crossed and try to build on the good and as the good days add up then the next step would become a rehab," Huntington said. Dickerson has played in only four games in 2019, going 2-for-13 with a homer. The outfielder, who will turn 30 on Wednesday, will become a free agent following the season and it's unlikely Pittsburgh will look to resign him, considering Bryan Reynolds can play for considerably less money.