Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Still not ready for action
Dickerson (ankle) is not in the lineup for Thursday's spring game against the Phillies, according to John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com.
Dickerson and the rest of the Pirates got a day to rest and recover Wednesday with no game scheduled, but he still is not ready to get back on the field just yet. Dickerson should still have time to get ready by Opening Day if he returns to action soon, but his chances of not being available that day increase with each game he misses.
More News
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Remains out with ankle•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Held out Sunday•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Day-to-day with ankle issue•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Leaves early Saturday•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Looks to build on 2018 campaign•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Spring notes: Hays a sleeper again
Austin Hays is having the spring we all hoped he would last year while Caleb Smith, Trevor...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, 2019 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Busts: Three picks to (re)consider
Chris Towers, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer give some of their favorite bust picks -- and other...
-
Ranking best fantasy baseball team names
From 'Acuna Moncada' to 'Last Man Stanton,' this list is something to behold
-
Fantasy baseball bounce-back candidates
SportsLine data scientist John Bollman has revealed 10 2019 Fantasy baseball bounce-back c...
-
Top 10 prospects to stash (besides Vlad)
Midseason call-ups have gone a long way to securing Fantasy championships in recent seasons,...