Dickerson (ankle) is not in the lineup for Thursday's spring game against the Phillies, according to John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com.

Dickerson and the rest of the Pirates got a day to rest and recover Wednesday with no game scheduled, but he still is not ready to get back on the field just yet. Dickerson should still have time to get ready by Opening Day if he returns to action soon, but his chances of not being available that day increase with each game he misses.