Dickerson (hamstring) remains out of Friday's lineup against the Mets.

He told Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Friday that his hamstring strain isn't even a Grade 1 strain, so he seems to be truly day-to-day. The fact that the Mets are starting a lefty (Jason Vargas) allows the Pirates to play it safe and give righty-hitting Jordan Luplow another start in left field.

