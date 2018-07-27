Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Still out Friday
Dickerson (hamstring) remains out of Friday's lineup against the Mets.
He told Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Friday that his hamstring strain isn't even a Grade 1 strain, so he seems to be truly day-to-day. The fact that the Mets are starting a lefty (Jason Vargas) allows the Pirates to play it safe and give righty-hitting Jordan Luplow another start in left field.
