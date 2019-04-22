Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Still waiting for rehab stint
Dickerson (shoulder) is playing catch but isn't ready to go on a rehab assignment.
DIckerson is expected to return in late April of early May. The team typically updates player injury information Wednesday, so there figures to be additional news on the outfielder at that time. Dickerson has started only four games in 2019, going 2-for-13 with a homer and two RBI.
More News
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Increasing throwing distance•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Lands on IL•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Could miss next month•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: May require IL stint•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Comes off bench Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Sidelined with sore shoulder•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Injury replacements
If you made it through a weekend filled with injuries unscathed, consider yourself lucky. If...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...
-
Yankees have Judge reinforcements
There's no replacing what Aaron Judge brings to the field for the Yankees or your Fantasy lineup....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 5 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Callup: Chavis worth your time?
The struggling Red Sox call up Michael Chavis to help fill an injury gap at second base, but...