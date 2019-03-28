Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Strong numbers against Reds
Dickerson is 3-for-9 with a pair of doubles against Opening Day starter Luis Castillo.
The left fielder put up monster numbers in Cincinnati last year. Dickerson slashed .444/.474/.861 with three doubles, four homers and seven RBI in eight games. With Gregory Polanco (shoulder) sidelined, Dickerson will bat third in the lineup after primarily hitting fifth last year.
