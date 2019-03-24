Dickerson went 2-for-4 with a homer Saturday, raising his spring batting average to .424.

The soon-to-be free agent is playing for his next contract. Dickerson hit .300 and won his first Gold Glove in 2018. He's expected to bat in the middle of the order and will likely look to regain his home run swing -- he hit 27 homers for Tampa Bay in 2017 but just 13 last year. The 29-year-old will have to stay healthy, however -- he's never played more than 124 games in the outfield in five prior seasons.

