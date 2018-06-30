Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Struggling at plate
Dickerson went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Friday against the Padres.
He 's hitting .191 in his last 47 at-bats with two extra-base hits (both doubles) and no RBI. Dickerson hit .319 in his first 229 at-bats, but has a history of extreme streaks. He's struggling right now and recently missed time to be with his ailing father. Dickerson, who averaged 26 homers with Tampa Bay over the last two seasons, has hit five home runs for the Pirates in 2018.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Chris Davis figuring it out?
Is Chris Davis starting to turn his season around? Heath Cummings offers up five deeper-league...