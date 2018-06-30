Dickerson went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Friday against the Padres.

He 's hitting .191 in his last 47 at-bats with two extra-base hits (both doubles) and no RBI. Dickerson hit .319 in his first 229 at-bats, but has a history of extreme streaks. He's struggling right now and recently missed time to be with his ailing father. Dickerson, who averaged 26 homers with Tampa Bay over the last two seasons, has hit five home runs for the Pirates in 2018.

More News
Our Latest Stories