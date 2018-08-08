Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Sustains injury Tuesday
Dickerson left Tuesday's game after fouling a ball off his left foot.
Although he was injured on the first pitch of his at-bat, he finished his eight-pitch at-bat before leaving the game. The injury doesn't appear to be too serious, but with a short turnaround -- the team plays again Wednesday afternoon -- Pittsburgh could rest the outfielder. Since returning from a hamstring injury, Dickerson has two hits in 13 at-bats.
