Dickerson is not in the lineup Thursday against the Cubs.

Dickerson will take a seat for Thursday's series finale as manager Clint Hurdle stacks right-handed hitters against southpaw Jon Lester. Pablo Reyes will start in left field and hit leadoff in place of Dickerson, who is slashing .298/.330/.474 with 13 homers and eight stolen bases through 133 games this season.

