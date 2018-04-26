Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Takes seat for second game of doubleheader
Dickerson is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Tigers.
Dickerson will get off for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader after going 3-for-5 with a pair of runs scored in Game 1. Sean Rodriguez will start in left field and bat leadoff in his stead.
More News
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Receives breather Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Extends hitting streak Monday•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Turns in another strong showing Sunday•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Stays hot against Marlins•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Hits bench Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Continues to impress•
-
Roto trade values chart top 250
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...