Dickerson (shoulder) will refrain from hitting and throwing for a few days, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Dickerson was on the cusp of beginning a minor-league rehab assignment before suffering a setback over the weekend. He'll now rest for the next few days before resuming baseball activities. An updated timeline for Dickerson's return will hopefully come into focus once he returns to baseball activities.

More News
Our Latest Stories