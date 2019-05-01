Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Temporarily shut down
Dickerson (shoulder) will refrain from hitting and throwing for a few days, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Dickerson was on the cusp of beginning a minor-league rehab assignment before suffering a setback over the weekend. He'll now rest for the next few days before resuming baseball activities. An updated timeline for Dickerson's return will hopefully come into focus once he returns to baseball activities.
More News
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Suffers shoulder setback•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: To embark on rehab stint•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Inching closer to rehab stint•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Still waiting for rehab stint•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Increasing throwing distance•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Lands on IL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: 'Fooled You,' Regulators
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Tuesday's highlights, power bats like double-dong...
-
Rankings Update: Risers and Fallers
A lot has changed in the first month of the season. Here's who Scott White and Heath Cummings...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
The closer landscape continues to evolve and Heath Cummings tries to make some sense of it...
-
Speculating on saves
Which bullpens have been the best, and which might be ripe for a change? Paul Mammino digs...
-
FBT Podcast: Hot and cold hitters
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Monday's highlights, 'Hot Blooded' and...