Pirates' Corey Dickerson: To embark on rehab stint
Dickerson (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis within the next few days, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Although the Pirates haven't disclosed when Dickerson's rehab stint will officially begin, it'll presumably start over the weekend. Following a lengthy absence due to a right shoulder strain, he figures to need at least a few games in the minors before his activation from the injured list.
