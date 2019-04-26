Dickerson (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis within the next few days, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Although the Pirates haven't disclosed when Dickerson's rehab stint will officially begin, it'll presumably start over the weekend. Following a lengthy absence due to a right shoulder strain, he figures to need at least a few games in the minors before his activation from the injured list.

