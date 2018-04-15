Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Turns in another strong showing Sunday
Dickerson went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Sunday's victory against the Marlins.
Dickerson has been dominant in the month of April. After playing in 12 games, he's recorded 11 RBI and scored nine runs. The opposition has struggled to keep him off base, as Dickerson has had at least one hit in each of his last 10 games, with six of those being multi-hit efforts.
