Dickerson went 2-for-4 with an RBI and stolen base -- his seventh of the season -- in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Rockies.

Dickerson just keeps on hitting, as the outfielder has now collected multiple hits in five of his 10 appearances since the All-Star Break to bring his season average to a healthy .314. While Dickerson likely won't match the 27 homers he swatted in 2017 -- he's sitting at 11 this season -- he's on pace to set a career-high in stolen bases, with his previous best mark (8) coming in 2014.