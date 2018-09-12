Dickerson went 2-for-4 with a double, a run and two RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Cardinals.

Dickerson slashed an RBI-single in the fourth inning and got another RBI when he hit a double -- his 29th of the year -- in the ninth. Dickerson recorded a hit for the fourth straight game but he's hitting only .167 with three RBI over his last 15 games. The 29-year-old hasn't hit a home run since July 22 and his average has been steadily dropping since that time as well. He's currently hitting .291 with 11 home runs, 49 RBI and eight stolen bases on the year.