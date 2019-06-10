Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Won't play every day
General manager Neal Huntington said Sunday that Dickerson will initially form part of a three-man rotation for one outfield spot with Gregory Polanco and Melky Cabrera, 93.7 The Fan reports.
Huntington said that Starling Marte and Bryan Reynolds will both serve as primary outfielders, with Dickerson, Polanco and Cabrera vying for playing time based upon pitching matchups and the number of consecutive games played. The general manager doesn't expect to play Dickerson "three, four, five days in a row" because of a condensed rehab stint. The impending free agent could become a trade chip with a strong showing, given the team's crowded outfield. He sat out Sunday's tilt after going 0-for-3 Saturday.
More News
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Not in lineup•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Returns from injury•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Returning from IL on Saturday•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Joining Pirates in Milwaukee•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Free of shoulder pain•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Shifted to 60-day injured list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Alvarez the one we've been waiting for
He's here, and he's perfect. Scott White shares in the joy of the most anticipated prospect...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...