General manager Neal Huntington said Sunday that Dickerson will initially form part of a three-man rotation for one outfield spot with Gregory Polanco and Melky Cabrera, 93.7 The Fan reports.

Huntington said that Starling Marte and Bryan Reynolds will both serve as primary outfielders, with Dickerson, Polanco and Cabrera vying for playing time based upon pitching matchups and the number of consecutive games played. The general manager doesn't expect to play Dickerson "three, four, five days in a row" because of a condensed rehab stint. The impending free agent could become a trade chip with a strong showing, given the team's crowded outfield. He sat out Sunday's tilt after going 0-for-3 Saturday.