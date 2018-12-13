Pirates' Cristofer Melendez: Dealt to Pittsburgh

Melendez was traded from the Padres to the Pirates on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations.

Prior to being dealt to Pittsburgh, Melendez was selected in the Triple-A phase of Thursday's Rule 5 draft. The 21-year-old made 15 appearances (11 starts) for the Dominican Summer League White Sox in 2018, notching a 1.54 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 93:28 K:BB across 70.1 innings of work.