The Pirates reassigned Magnifico to their minor-league camp Monday.

Magnifico made it to the big leagues with the Angels for the season and appeared in one game, but otherwise toiled in the high minors, covering 53.1 innings with four teams across three organizations and posting a combined 6.24 ERA and 1.93 WHIP. Those numbers forced Magnifico to settle for a minor-league contract in the offseason and made him an extreme long shot to break camp with the Pirates as a non-roster invitee. The hard-throwing right-hander is expected to open the 2018 campaign with Double-A Altoona or Triple-A Indianapolis.