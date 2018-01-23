Magnifico will attend major-league spring training with the Pirates as a non-roster invitee, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Magnifico, who the Pirates selected in the minor-league phase of the Rule 5 draft earlier this winter, made one appearance at the big-league level with the Angels last season and saw action with three different Triple-A clubs in 2017. Though he'll attend camp with the Pirates, he's a long shot to win a spot on the Opening Day roster and looks most likely to fill a bullpen role at Triple-A Indianapolis.