Hudson currently has an ERA of 4.45 over 58.2 innings this season with the Pirates.

Hudson has been exceptional of late, earning an ERA of 2.57 in the month of September. He currently sits near the top of the Pirates' bullpen, and although he hasn't recorded a hold since Sept. 3, the right-hander should get a few more higher-leverage opportunities before the season comes to a close.

