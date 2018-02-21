Hudson (ankle) completed a scheduled bullpen session Tuesday, CBS Pittsburgh reports.

A sprained ankle prevented Hudson from throwing during the first week of camp, but now healthy the righty will look to rebound from a disastrous 2017 campaign. After signing a two-year, $11 million deal in December of 2016, Hudson compiled a 4.38 ERA and 1.46 WHIP in 61.2 innings. A career-worst 4.84 BB/9 highlighted his struggles. Look for Pittsburgh to move Hudson at the trade deadline if he shows any signs of life.