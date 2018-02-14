Pirates' Daniel Hudson: Suffers sprained ankle
Hudson was unable to throw his scheduled bullpen Wednesday after suffering a sprained ankle while jogging, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
There shouldn't be too much concern over this minor ailment, but Hudson may choose to take it easy for a few days before returning to the mound. In 2017, he posted a 4.38 ERA and 1.46 WHIP over 61.2 innings of relief and is in line to continue working in high-leverage situations during this upcoming season.
