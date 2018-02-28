Pirates' Daniel Nava: Out 10-to-12 weeks following back surgery
Nava (back) underwent a microdiscectomy Tuesday in Arizona and has been ruled out for 10-to-12 weeks, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Though he inked a minor-league contract with the Pirates earlier in the winter, Nava was expected to vie for a platoon role in the corner outfield in spring training, but ongoing back discomfort prevented him from ever entering the competition. With the 35-year-old now expected to be sidelined through at least mid-May following the back surgery, there's a decent chance the Pirates cut bait with him entirely, given his status as a non-roster player.
