Pirates' Daniel Nava: Signs minor-league deal with Pirates
Nava signed a minor-league deal with the Pirates on Tuesday which includes an invitation to spring training, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
The switch-hitting Nava could be part of a platoon in left field if he wins a job out of camp. The veteran outfielder hit for a surprisingly strong .301/.393/.421 line in 214 plate appearances with Philadelphia last year. That line was backed by an unsustainable .357 BABIP, but even coming somewhat close to those numbers would make Nava a valuable contributor off the bench in Pittsburgh.
