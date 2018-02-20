Nava (back) is still hindered by his back discomfort during the early stages of spring training, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

The 35-year-old missed time in the latter part of 2017 due to a lower back strain, and it doesn't seem like the issue is completely in the rear-view mirror. This could make it problematic for the non-roster invitee to crack the Opening Day roster if these problems continue to crop up. It's unclear how much this issue will hold Nava back during spring training, but things should become clearer as Cactus League play rolls along.