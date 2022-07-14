Vogelbach will sit Thursday against the Marlins.
Vogelbach will get a day off Thursday as the Pirates face left-hander Braxton Garrett. Yoshi Tsutsugo will start at designated hitter while Michael Chavis is batting third and starting at first base versus Miami.
