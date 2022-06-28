Vogelbach will sit against lefty Patrick Corbin and the Pirates on Tuesday.

Vogelbach has had stretches as more than a platoon player this season, but he's now been on the bench against four of the last five southpaws the Pirates have faced. His .111/.231/.133 line in 52 plate appearances against lefties this year suggests he probably shouldn't be facing same-sided pitching very often. Josh VanMeter will be the designated hitter Tuesday.

