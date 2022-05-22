Manager Derek Shelton said Vogelbach is being held out of the lineup Sunday against the Cardinals due to a lower-body issue, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Shelton noted that Vogelbach is "banged up a little bit," which explains why he's been excluded from the lineup for all three of the Pirates' games against St. Louis this weekend. Even if fully healthy, the lefty-hitting Vogelbach may have been a candidate to sit against Cardinals southpaw Steven Matz on Sunday anyway, but the 29-year-old at least felt well enough to make a pinch-hitting appearance in Saturday's 5-4 loss. Vogelbach doesn't look to be in any real danger of landing on the injured list.