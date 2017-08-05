Ortiz was designated for assignment on Saturday.

The 27-year-old outfielder is hitting .259/.291/.450 with 12 home runs and four steals in 342 plate appearances at Triple-A. He figures to continue to serve as organizational depth going forward, assuming he goes unclaimed.

