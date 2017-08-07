Ortiz cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Ortiz is slashing .259/.291/.450 with 12 homers in 86 minor-league games this season. The 27-year-old saw a brief cup of coffee with the big club earlier in the season, but he recorded just one hit in 12 at-bats. He'll continue to serve as organizational depth moving forward.