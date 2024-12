The Pirates signed Hall to a minor-league contract on Dec. 21, MiLB Central reports.

Hall spent the entirety of the 2024 season at Triple-A Lehigh Valley in the Phillies organization, hitting .236/.320/.387 with 16 homers in 114 games. The Pirates don't have much first base depth, so while Hall is likely to begin the 2025 season at Triple-A Indianapolis, it's possible he'll eventually get another shot at the major-league level.