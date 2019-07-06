Pirates' Dario Agrazal: Back in big leagues
Agrazal will be recalled by the Pirates on Saturday.
Agrazal has made a pair of starts for the Pirates this season, allowing three runs in 10 innings while recording a 6:3 K:BB. He appears to be in line for a third Saturday against the Brewers, as the previously scheduled starter Trevor Williams will be heading to the paternity list in a corresponding move.
