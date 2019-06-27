Pirates' Dario Agrazal: Back in minors after spot start
Agrazal was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday.
Agrazal performed well in a spot start Wednesday, holding the Astros to one run through six innings while picking up the win, but is no longer needed in the big-league rotation with Jordan Lyles (hamstring) set to return from the injured list Saturday. The right-hander will return to the minors for the time being, though he could get another opportunity in the big-league rotation later in the season following Wednesday's quality outing. Dovydas Neverauskas was summoned from Indianapolis in a corresponding move.
