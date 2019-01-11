Agrazal was designated for assignment by the Pirates, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The move was necessary to clear a 40-man roster spot for Aaron Slegers, whom the Pirates claimed off waivers. Agrazal appears to have stalled out in the minors. He has not posted a K/9 better than 7.0 since he was at High-A in 2017.

More News
Our Latest Stories