Pirates' Dario Agrazal: Booted from 40-man
Agrazal was designated for assignment by the Pirates, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
The move was necessary to clear a 40-man roster spot for Aaron Slegers, whom the Pirates claimed off waivers. Agrazal appears to have stalled out in the minors. He has not posted a K/9 better than 7.0 since he was at High-A in 2017.
