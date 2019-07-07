Agrazal (2-0) allowed two runs on five hits with two walks and one strikeout across six innings to earn a victory against the Brewers on Saturday.

When given an opportunity, Agrazal has been an excellent spot starter. He hasn't yielded more than two earned runs in any of his three starts, and he's won twice. Agrazal is 2-0 with a 2.81 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and seven strikeouts in 16 innings. The Pirates pitching staff is mostly getting healthier, but don't be surprised if Agrazal finds a spot in the rotation after the All-Star break.