Play

Agrazal was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Wednesday.

Agrazal ended up making 14 starts for the Pirates in 2019 and posted a 4.91 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 41:18 K:BB over 73.1 innings. The Pirates needed to create space on the 40-man roster to protect prospects for the Rule 5 draft, leading him to be DFA'd.

More News
Our Latest Stories