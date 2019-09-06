Agrazal (4-4) took the loss against the Marlins on Thursday, giving up six runs (five earned) on nine hits over 4.1 innings, striking out one and walking two as the Pirates fell 10-7.

The right-hander was staked to a 5-1 lead, but he couldn't capitalize on the opportunity as he allowed the Marlins to come back and take a 6-5 advantage before exiting the contest after throwing 85 pitches. Agrazal sports a 4.94 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 28:16 K:BB across 58.1 innings on the season.