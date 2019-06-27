Agrazal (1-0) gave up one run on five hits and three walks while striking out three through six innings to take the win over the Astros on Wednesday.

Agrazal gave up a leadoff home run but recovered nicely to earn his first win. After making his MLB debut June 15, Agrazal struggled tremendously in a Triple-A start Thursday but bounced back in a big way in his return to the majors. Agrazal has a 2.70 ERA in through two starts this season.