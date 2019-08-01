Pirates' Dario Agrazal: Gives up two homers in defeat
Agrazal (2-2) allowed three runs on six hits with five strikeouts and no walks across 3.2 innings while taking a loss against the Reds on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old did a better job of creating swinging strikes and tied a season high with five strikeouts, but he also allowed two homers and hit two batters. After Tuesday night's brawl, Pirates manager Clint Hurdle seemed hyper-aware the two hit batters in the fourth could cause problems, and Hurdle yanked Agrazal with the bases loaded and two outs. The Pirates escaped the frame with no further damage, but Agrazal only threw 55 pitches and failed to finish the fourth. After two subpar outings, his ERA has spiked to 3.24 and his WHIP sits at 1.19. Agrazal, who will start again Tuesday at home against the Brewers, also has 18 strikeouts with 10 walks in 37 innings this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Deadline roundup: Gennett, Gallen go
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...
-
Trade: D-Backs get haul for Greinke
Just beating the trade deadline, the Astros land Arizona ace Zach Greinke for a package of...
-
Trade reaction: Braves get their closer
The Braves acquire Shane Greene in a bid to fix their long troublesome closer role. Here's...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Sale falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...
-
Waiver Wire: Salazar, Duvall reborn
Adam Duvall reintroduced himself to Fantasy players with a two-homer game Tuesday, but it's...