Agrazal (2-2) allowed three runs on six hits with five strikeouts and no walks across 3.2 innings while taking a loss against the Reds on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old did a better job of creating swinging strikes and tied a season high with five strikeouts, but he also allowed two homers and hit two batters. After Tuesday night's brawl, Pirates manager Clint Hurdle seemed hyper-aware the two hit batters in the fourth could cause problems, and Hurdle yanked Agrazal with the bases loaded and two outs. The Pirates escaped the frame with no further damage, but Agrazal only threw 55 pitches and failed to finish the fourth. After two subpar outings, his ERA has spiked to 3.24 and his WHIP sits at 1.19. Agrazal, who will start again Tuesday at home against the Brewers, also has 18 strikeouts with 10 walks in 37 innings this season.