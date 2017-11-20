Pirates' Dario Agrazal: Joins 40-man roster
Agrazal was added to the Pirates' 40-man roster Monday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Agrazal has flashed very little strikeout upside so far in his professional career (5.6 K/9), but he does a good job of limiting walks (1.3 BB/9) and homers (1.48 GO/AO). Look for him to be tested with close to a full season at the Double-A level next year after posting a sub-3.00 ERA with High-A Bradenton in 2017.
