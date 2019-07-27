Pirates' Dario Agrazal: Loses first MLB game
Agrazal (2-1) allowed five runs on four hits with no walks and one strikeout across 5.1 innings while taking a loss against the Mets on Friday.
Three homers doomed Agrazal, who lost his first career big league game. Agrazal had allowed three homers through his first five MLB starts, so it was an uncharacteristic night in that regard. The great control he displayed has been a normal occurrence along with the lack of strikeouts. He owns a 3.24 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 13 strikeouts in 33.1 innings this season. Agrazal will pitch next at the Reds on Wednesday.
