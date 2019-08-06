Agrazal (2-3) allowed five runs on eight hits with two walks and one strikeout across five innings while taking a loss against the Brewers on Monday.

The quick start to Agrazal's career is officially finished. After posting a 2.25 ERA in his first five outings, Agrazal has allowed 13 runs in his last 14 innings (8.36 ERA). During that stretch, he's yielded seven home runs and suffered three losses. Agrazal owns a 4.29 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 19 strikeouts in 42 innings this season, but he'll look to get back on track Sunday at the Cardinals.