The Pirates selected Agrazal's contract ahead of his start Saturday against the Marlins.

Keone Kela (shoulder) was moved to the 60-day IL to free up space on the 40-man, while Dovydas Neverauskas was optioned to make room on the big-league roster. Agrazal has posted a 3.10 ERA and 0.98 WHIP in eight starts at Triple-A this season, but the Pirates are expecting to get both Trevor Williams (side) and Jordan Lyles (hamstring) back next week, so Agrazal may have to wait awhile yet for an extended audition in the rotation.

