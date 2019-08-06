Pirates' Dario Agrazal: Optioned to Triple-A
Agrazal was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.
Agrazal logged a 2.25 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in his first five starts, but his 12:10 K:BB in 28 innings portended extreme regression. That regression came, with him giving up 13 runs in 14 innings over his next three outings. His big-league future is likely as a reliever. Mitch Keller is the obvious candidate to take his spot in the big-league rotation.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...