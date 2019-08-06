Agrazal was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.

Agrazal logged a 2.25 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in his first five starts, but his 12:10 K:BB in 28 innings portended extreme regression. That regression came, with him giving up 13 runs in 14 innings over his next three outings. His big-league future is likely as a reliever. Mitch Keller is the obvious candidate to take his spot in the big-league rotation.

